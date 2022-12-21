Forza Innovations to incorporate a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the State of North Carolina

Dec. 21, 2022 9:12 AM ETForza Innovations Inc. (FORZ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Forza Innovations (OTCPK:FORZ) on Wednesday has signed a letter of intent with Denver Dumpster LLC of Iron Station, North Carolina to incorporate a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the State of North Carolina and fund the initial working capital needs of NewCo.
  • With the move, Denver Dumpster will transfer its assets and business contracts to the NewCo.
  • Bradley, the founder of Denver Dumpster, will transition into a senior leadership role at Forza to focus on business growth for all business sectors.
  • Further details of will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

