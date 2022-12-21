BK Technologies announces $2M standing offer, pushes 2022 bookings to record $70M
Dec. 21, 2022 9:17 AM ETBK Technologies Corporation (BKTI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) announced an ~$2M standing offer agreement from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency for the supply of its portable communications technology and accessories.
- With this agreement, BK Technologies' total order bookings for 2022 reached a record $70M year to date.
- For full year 2021, the company reported total order bookings of $55.5M
- The terms of the agreement are for the period beginning November 30, 2022 through November 30, 2024.
- Additionally, the company announced it has received its first task order in the amount of $1.3M for its BKR 5000, to be used by SPSA's Wildfire Management agency..
