BK Technologies announces $2M standing offer, pushes 2022 bookings to record $70M

Dec. 21, 2022
  • BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTIannounced an ~$2M standing offer agreement from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency for the supply of its portable communications technology and accessories.
  • With this agreement, BK Technologies' total order bookings for 2022 reached a record $70M year to date.
  • For full year 2021, the company reported total order bookings of $55.5M
  • The terms of the agreement are for the period beginning November 30, 2022 through November 30, 2024.
  • Additionally, the company announced it has received its first task order in the amount of $1.3M for its BKR 5000, to be used by SPSA's Wildfire Management agency..

