American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) is likely worth in the $50's a share range in a takeout after the life insurer rejected a $45 a share offer from Prosperity Group, analysts said.

AEL shares haves regularly traded in the low $40's during 2022 and historically takeout premiums in the sector are at least 20%-30%, implying a price in the +$50 range, RBC analyst Mark Dwelle wrote in a note on Tuesday, who has an outperform and $44 price target on AEL.

"We expect the ball is now in Prosperity/Elliott's court as to whether they wish to sweeten their offer or attempt to take it to shareholders for a vote," Dwelle wrote.

Dwelle noted that it's possible other bidders may emerge and highlighted that AEL (AEL) rejected a joint $36 a share bid from Athene and MassMutual in October 2020.

Raymond James analyst Wilma Burdis agreed that the $45 offer is "too low" and sees a $53 a share takeout as warranted.

A "significantly higher price could be warranted if AEL attracts multiple bidders," Burdis, who has a strong buy rating on AEL, wrote in a Wednesday note.

Truist analyst Michael Ramirez noted that AEL's book value at the end of last quarter was $40.76, implying a proposed multiple of 1.1x, while on earnings takeout multiple would be 9x. Both metrics are "slightly" above the Life insurance group median.

"Under the circumstances, this rejected offer does not strike us as particularly compelling," Ramirez, who has a buy rating and $51 price target on AEL, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Raymond James' Burdis in a Monday initiation of AEL said the life insurer has the potential to be targeted as a takeout candidate.