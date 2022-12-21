Carnival Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.85 beats by $0.04, revenue of $3.84B misses by $110M
Dec. 21, 2022 9:18 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL), CUKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Carnival press release (NYSE:CCL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.85 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $3.84B (+197.7% Y/Y) misses by $110M.
- CEO comment: "We believe we are accelerating our return to strong profitability through our fleet and brand portfolio management which is delivering prudent capacity growth weighted toward our highest returning brands and amplified by nearly a quarter of our fleet consisting of newly delivered vessels. We believe this leaves us well positioned to drive revenue growth across our global brand portfolio as we continue to leverage our scale on our industry leading cost base, to deliver free cash flow which over time will propel us on the path to deleveraging, investment grade credit ratings and higher ROIC."
- The company now expects total capacity growth of 3% for 2023 compared to 2019, at the lower end of the previous guidance range of 3% to 5%.
Comments (3)