BioNTech says shipping containers for African mRNA manufacturing facility ready

Dec. 21, 2022 9:20 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

BioNTech And Pfizer To Begin Clinical Trial For Covid-19 Vaccine

Thomas Lohnes

  • Vaccine maker BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on Wednesday said the six shipping containers to set up its African mRNA manufacturing facility in Rwanda had finished construction in Europe and were being prepared for shipment.
  • BNTX in Feb. this year had

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.