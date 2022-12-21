BioNTech says shipping containers for African mRNA manufacturing facility ready
Dec. 21, 2022 9:20 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Vaccine maker BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on Wednesday said the six shipping containers to set up its African mRNA manufacturing facility in Rwanda had finished construction in Europe and were being prepared for shipment.
- BNTX in Feb. this year had announced its plans to start mRNA vaccine manufacturing in Africa, based on a shipping container solution that it called "BioNTainer".
- The groundbreaking event for the facility in Rwanda's capital Kigali took place in June, and was attended by Rwandan president Paul Kagame.
- "The six ISO-sized shipping containers for the first BioNTainer have finished construction in Europe, underwent quality checks by BioNTech experts and are being prepared for shipment to Kigali, Rwanda, where they are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023," BNTX said in Wednesday's statement.
- Additionally, BNTX said its mRNA-based vaccine candidates for malaria and tuberculosis are expected to enter first-in-human trials in late 2022 or early 2023.
- U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech (BNTX) were marginally higher at $173.58 in premarket trade.
