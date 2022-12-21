Alnylam submits application to begin trial of type 2 diabetes treatment in Canada
Dec. 21, 2022 9:23 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ:ALNY) said on Wednesday it had submitted an application to begin trial of ALN-KHK, an investigational RNAi therapy targeting ketohexokinase to treat Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) to Health Canada.
- The company plans to begin enrollment in a Phase 1/2 study in overweight to obese volunteers and obese patients with T2DM in early 2023, and expects to report initial data in late 2023.
- Obesity is a risk factor for both T2DM and fatty liver disease. Fructose predisposes to fatty liver disease and thus, in the context of T2DM, aggravates insulin resistance.
- The company believes targeting ketohexokinase, also known as fructokinase, is a new therapeutic approach to reduce fatty acid synthesis and insulin resistance.
