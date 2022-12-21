Opendoor, Redfin cut to Hold at Truist on balanced risk-reward

Truist Securities on Wednesday moved to the sidelines on real estate firms Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) on account of balanced risk-reward.

The research firm downgraded Opendoor (OPEN) to Hold from Buy and scrapped its price target (prior $4).

"While OPEN's Q4 outlook reflects pressure from sale of homes it acquired earlier this year at aggressive prices, we believe drag from remnant inventory, faster than expected correction in home values due to high mortgage rates and reduced demand create incremental risks for H1 2023 performance," said analyst Naved Khan in a note to clients.

Khan said declining house price affordability likely caps Opendoor's (OPEN) unit economics and margin potential in the near term.

With home sales in 2023 expected to start on a slow pace, Truist believes this creates risk of increased depreciation and financing costs on homes held for longer.

It views recent executive changes at Opendoor (OPEN) positively for increased financial discipline and accelerated development of third party marketplace, but more proof is needed for confidence in its ability to generate sustainable profits/cash flow.

Truist downgraded Redfin (RDFN) to Hold from Buy and cut its PT to $5.50 from $10 (14.8% potential upside to last close).

"We believe the stock has shaken off concerns around liquidity that we believed were unwarranted," said Khan. "That said, we find near-term catalysts lacking as we think the business would still have to endure headwinds from housing slowdown."

While Redfin (RDFN) has taken steps to improve profitability in 2023, Khan said adverse changes in the operating environment could weigh on execution against these targets.

Trust's rating on Opendoor (OPEN) is in sharp contrast to SA Quant's Strong Sell rating, while sell-side ratings are largely bullish.

Meanwhile, Truist's rating on Redfin (RDFN) is in line with Wall Street analysts' Hold rating, but SA Quant rates the stock Strong Sell.