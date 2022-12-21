Opendoor, Redfin cut to Hold at Truist on balanced risk-reward

Dec. 21, 2022

Truist Securities on Wednesday moved to the sidelines on real estate firms Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) on account of balanced risk-reward.

The research firm downgraded Opendoor (OPEN) to Hold from Buy and scrapped its price target (prior $4).

