InflaRx stock surges as Staidson amends contract on COVID drug, $2.5M equity funding

Dec. 21, 2022 9:30 AM ETInflaRx N.V. (IFRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) amended an existing co-development agreement with Staidson (Beijing) BioPharmaceuticals (together with its affiliates, STS) to support efforts for regulatory approval of COVID-19 drug BDB-001 in China.

The company said BDB-001, an anti-C5a antibody which originated from the

