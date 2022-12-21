Guardforce agrees to acquire certain assets from Shenzhen Kewei

Dec. 21, 2022 9:33 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI), GFAIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) entered a definitive pact with Shenzhen Kewei Robot Technology Company Ltd to acquire certain of Kewei’s robot business-related assets in China.
  • The purchase price for these assets is expected to be ~$2.1M, which will be fully paid in the form

