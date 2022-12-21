FuboTV shares rise on deal to bring Bally Sports RSNs to platform
Dec. 21, 2022 10:44 AM ET By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares rose in early trading on Wednesday after the media company said it had signed a deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to bring its 19 Bally Sports'' regional sports networks to Fubo's platform "in the coming weeks."
- The announcement expands an existing partnership between the two companies, which already includes Sinclair's (SBGI) owned local stations, the Tennis Channel and the Marquee Sports Network, which televises Chicago Cubs games.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) shares were also up 1.5% in early trading on back of the deal.
- On Tuesday, FuboTV (FUBO) signed a multi-year distribution partnership with Scripps Networks, the national television network division of The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP).
