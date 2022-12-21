CannaPharmaRx gets Health Canada cultivation license, co sees annual sales of $30M
Dec. 21, 2022 9:42 AM ETCannaPharmaRX, Inc. (CPMD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- CannaPharmaRx (OTCPK:CPMD) on Wednesday said it had got a cultivation license from the Canadian drugs regulator.
- Shares of the OTC-listed cannabis producer rose nearly 20%.
- "CannaPharmaRx may now legally grow cannabis and sell its crop to other licensed producers and licensed wholesalers throughout Canada," the company said in a statement.
- CPMD said the license kept the company on track to complete its initial first harvest and start sales from the crop during Q1 2023, resulting in an estimated annual revenue of $30M.
