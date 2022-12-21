Y-mAbs inks contract with WEP for early access for cancer drug Danyelza in Europe

Dec. 21, 2022 9:49 AM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business agreement

mediaphotos

  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) said it signed a distribution agreement with WEP Clinical for an early access program for its neuroblastoma drug Danyelza (naxitamab-gqgk) 40mg/10mL Injection in Europe.
  • Neuroblastoma is a cancer which develops from immature nerve cells found in several parts of the body.
  • "Initially, DANYELZA will be available through such program in Spain and France, and we hope to add additional territories to the agreement," said Thomas Gad, founder, president and interim CEO.
  • Y-mAbs has licensed the monoclonal antibody therapy Danyelza from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.