Y-mAbs inks contract with WEP for early access for cancer drug Danyelza in Europe
Dec. 21, 2022 9:49 AM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) said it signed a distribution agreement with WEP Clinical for an early access program for its neuroblastoma drug Danyelza (naxitamab-gqgk) 40mg/10mL Injection in Europe.
- Neuroblastoma is a cancer which develops from immature nerve cells found in several parts of the body.
- "Initially, DANYELZA will be available through such program in Spain and France, and we hope to add additional territories to the agreement," said Thomas Gad, founder, president and interim CEO.
- Y-mAbs has licensed the monoclonal antibody therapy Danyelza from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
