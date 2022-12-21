Empire State Realty buys apartment for $115M, sells non-core office assets for $95M

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) said Wednesday it acquired a multifamily asset in Manhattan for $115M and sold a non-core office asset in Greater New York Metro Area for $42M.

The REIT acquired a 100% free-market, full-service rental apartment asset, which will be funded with proceeds from non-core asset sales and cash from balance sheet.

"The acquisition is consistent with our plan to recycle our balance sheet and add well-located NYC multifamily assets," said Empire State (ESRT) CEO Anthony Malkin.

The company sold its 12-story office building in White Plains for $42M and $30.1M mortgage debt on the property was assumed by the buyer.

Empire State (ESRT) will sell 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison for $53M. The deal is expected to close in Q1 2023.

Proceeds from both sales will be used in the 298 Mulberry acquisition in a 1031, tax deferred exchange.

The REIT said attendance in October and November met its target of ~66% of 2019 comparable period. December attendance to-date is 95% of 2019 comparable period.

In Q4 through December 20, Empire State (ESRT) repurchased $4.4M of stock at a weighted average price of $6.67.

This brings the total repurchased shares to $277.4M, representing ~11% of outstanding shares as of March 5, 2020 - when the buyback program began.

