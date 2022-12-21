Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) stock pushed to an over 4% gain shortly after posting Q4 earnings on Wednesday.

The cruise operator reported an adjusted loss of $0.85 per share, $0.04 better than consensus expectations. Meanwhile, a nearly 200% jump in revenue from the prior year to $3.84B came up $110M short of expectations. Cruise occupancy edged higher to within 19% of pre-pandemic levels.

CEO Josh Weinstein remained optimistic on 2023 prospects, noting record-setting customer deposits of $5.1B in the quarter and booking levels comparable to 2019.

"Booking volumes strengthened following the relaxation in protocols, cancellation trends are improving globally, and we have seen a measurable lengthening in the booking curve, across all brands,” he said. “The momentum has continued into December, which bodes well for 2023 overall as more markets open for cruise travel, protocols continue to relax, our closer to home itineraries play out, our stepped-up advertising efforts pay dividends and our brands continue to hone all aspects of their revenue generating activities.”

Weinstein added that the company should continue to trend toward profitability and debt reduction in 2023 as occupancy rates rise. The cruise line said a number of smaller, less efficient ships will be retired from the fleet in coming months.

