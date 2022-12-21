As Wall Street turns the last couple of pages of 2022, investors are looking ahead to 2023. The S&P 500 (SP500), which has traded lower by roughly 20% for the current year, sits at the 3,850 level. Where will it land in 2023?

Amid ongoing uncertainty about the Federal Reserve and the health of the economy, experts have issued wide-ranging predictions. Depending on who you ask, the top analysts project anywhere from a double-digit rally to another double-digit retreat.

Looking at specifics, the Street’s top financial institutions see the benchmark index ending the year anywhere from as high as 4,500 to as low as 3,400. That means experts see anywhere from an 18% rally from current levels to a decline of 12%.

Jonathan Ferro of Bloomberg tweeted out a breakdown of 18 institutions and each of their 2023 S&P 500 predictions. Deutsche Bank was the most bullish of the group with a prediction of 4,500. Meanwhile, BNP Paribas led the bears with a call of 3,400.

While the top and bottom forecasts are widely separated, only three of the 18 analysts actually see another decline in 2023. On the whole, most experts projected a stagnant to slightly higher market.

Averaging all 18 of the firm’s calls together and the target for the S&P was 4,037.5. This would represent a modest rise of around 5%.

See below a breakdown of all 18 calls:

Deutsche Bank: 4,500

Oppenheimer: 4,400

BMO: 4,300

JPMorgan: 4,200

Jefferies: 4,200

Wells: 4,200

Evercore: 4,150

RBC: 4,100

Credit Suisse: 4,050

Goldman Sachs: 4,000

HSBC: 4,000

Citi: 4000

BofA: 4,000 UBS 3,900

Morgan Stanley: 3,900

Barclays: 3,725

SocGen: 3,650

BNP Paribas: 3,400

Wherever the S&P 500 ends up it will be sure to ripple its effects to the world’s three largest exchange traded funds which together oversee $917.5B worth of investor capital and track the price movements of the index. Those funds are the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), Shares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

While the outlook may appear cloudy and difficult to predict for 2023, Wednesday’s price action is much clearer to see, as the major market averages opened trading higher.