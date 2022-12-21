Blink Charging, Bosch tie-up as official EV charger provider for GM dealers in Mexico
Dec. 21, 2022 9:55 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) on Wednesday said it would collaborate with Bosch as its official electric vehicle (EV) charger provider for General Motors (GM) dealerships in Mexico.
- BLNK will give charging stations to GM dealerships in Mexico through the Bosch GM Dealer Equipment Program.
- "This agreement will focus on providing the charging infrastructure needed by GM dealerships as EV sales continues to grow in Mexico, with potential to expand the program as the electric mobility market advances throughout Latin America," BLNK said in a statement.
- BLNK will deploy its IQ 200 family of charging products and services.
- BLNK stock +2% to $12.06 in early trade.
