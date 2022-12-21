Consumer confidence jumps up in December, beating expectations
Dec. 21, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Consumer Confidence Index rebounded to 108.3 in December vs. 101.0 expected and 101.4 prior (revised from 102.2), the Conference Board said Wednesday. The increase followed back-to-back monthly declines.
- Present Situation Index rose to 147.2 from 138.3 in November.
- Expectations Index increased to 82.4 from 76.7, however it's still lingering around the 80 mark associated with a recession.
- "Inflation expectations retreated in December to their lowest level since September 2021, with recent declines in gas prices a major impetus," said Lynn Franco, senior director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Vacation intentions improved but plans to purchase homes and big-ticket appliances cooled further."
- This shift from from big-ticket items to services will continue in 2023, Franco said, "as will headwinds from inflation and interest rate hikes."
- Earlier this month, consumer sentiment rose more than expected in December, according to the University of Michigan's index.
