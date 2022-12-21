Consumer confidence jumps up in December, beating expectations

Dec. 21, 2022 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Consumer Sentiment Fall

wildpixel

  • Consumer Confidence Index rebounded to 108.3 in December vs. 101.0 expected and 101.4 prior (revised from 102.2), the Conference Board said Wednesday. The increase followed back-to-back monthly declines.
  • Present Situation Index rose to 147.2 from 138.3 in November.
  • Expectations Index

Comments

