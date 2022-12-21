Existing home sales drop for tenth straight month in November

Dec. 21, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

California Multifamily Homes

JasonDoiy

  • November Existing Home Sales: -7.7% to 4.09M vs. 4.20M consensus and 4.43M in October. That's the tenth straight month of declines as high mortgage rates continued to hinder housing affordability.
  • The median existing home sales price of $370,700 rose 3.5% from a

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.