Existing home sales drop for tenth straight month in November
Dec. 21, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- November Existing Home Sales: -7.7% to 4.09M vs. 4.20M consensus and 4.43M in October. That's the tenth straight month of declines as high mortgage rates continued to hinder housing affordability.
- The median existing home sales price of $370,700 rose 3.5% from a year earlier.
- “In essence, the residential real estate market was frozen in November, resembling the sales activity seen during the COVID-19 economic lockdowns in 2020,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "The principal factor was the rapid increase in mortgage rates, which hurt housing affordability and reduced incentives for homeowners to list their homes. Plus, available housing inventory remains near historic lows.”
- Inventory of unsold existing homes was 1.14M, down 6.6% from October, though up 2.7% from a year before. That's equivalent to 3.3 months' supply at the current sales pace, unchanged from October, but up from 2.1 months in the year-ago period.
- Earlier, Redfin reported that all-cash home purchases hit 2014 high as more buyers avoid pricey mortgage loans.
Comments