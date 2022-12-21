FG Financial sets up reinsurance sidecar
Dec. 21, 2022 10:09 AM ETFG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- FG Financial (NASDAQ:FGF) said Wednesday its reinsurance unit FG Reinsurance formed a reinsurance sidecar, FG Re Investors I, to provide collateralized capacity to support its growing reinsurance portfolio.
- The reinsurance sidecar was set up to raise third-party investor capital to fund its business activities.
- "This structure enables us to source a new revenue stream from the fee income that we will earn utilizing our existing reinsurance platform," said FG Financial (FGF) chairman Kyle Cerminara.
