FG Financial sets up reinsurance sidecar

Dec. 21, 2022

  • FG Financial (NASDAQ:FGF) said Wednesday its reinsurance unit FG Reinsurance formed a reinsurance sidecar, FG Re Investors I, to provide collateralized capacity to support its growing reinsurance portfolio.
  • The reinsurance sidecar was set up to raise third-party investor capital to fund its business activities.
  • "This structure enables us to source a new revenue stream from the fee income that we will earn utilizing our existing reinsurance platform," said FG Financial (FGF) chairman Kyle Cerminara.
