VistaGen acquiring Pherin Pharma acquisition to bolster neuropsychiatric portfolio
Dec. 21, 2022 10:21 AM ETVistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- VistaGen Therapeutics will acquire Pherin Pharmaceuticals, which is focused on neuropsychiatric and neuroendocrine conditions.
- Deal terms call for VistaGen (NASDAQ:VTGN) to pay with 12.4M shares of its common stock as well as some cash.
- Pherin's latest stage asset is PH94B, in phase 3 for social anxiety disorder and phase 2 development for adjustment disorder with anxiety. The company also has PH10 in phase 2 for major depressive disorder.
- PH10 was granted Fast Track designation by the US FDA earlier in December.
