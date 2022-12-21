Canacol Energy provides forecast for 2023 capital budget, gas sales
Dec. 21, 2022 10:25 AM ETCanacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF), CNE:CACNE:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF) on Wednesday provided its capital budget, gas sales, and EBITDA guidance for 2023.
- The company expects 2023 capital budget between $138 million and $163 million, which will be fully funded from existing cash and 2023 cash flows, and EBITDA of $190 million to $263 million.
- The bulk of the 2023 capital program targets the company's large exploration portfolio with the drilling of up to 10 exploration and appraisal wells.
- About half of the planned exploration wells for 2023 are expected to be drilled on the VIM-5 block, in areas where it acquired new 3D seismic in 2022.
- Canacol also plans to acquire 282 square kilometers of new 3D seismic on the VIM-5 block.
- Realized contractual gas sales for 2023, which include downtime, are anticipated to range between about 160 and 206 million standard cubic feet per day.
- Canacol currently has productive capacity of about 230 MMscfpd to fulfill expected 2023 production levels
- The corporation’s firm 2023 take-or-pay contracts alone average 160 MMscfpd net of 2023 contractual downtime.
- The company expects to maintain a dividend throughout 2023 as well as continue its NCIB share buyback plan.
