Canacol Energy provides forecast for 2023 capital budget, gas sales

Dec. 21, 2022 10:25 AM ETCanacol Energy Ltd (CNNEF), CNE:CACNE:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Canacol Energy (OTCQX:CNNEF) on Wednesday provided its capital budget, gas sales, and EBITDA guidance for 2023.
  • The company expects 2023 capital budget between $138 million and $163 million, which will be fully funded from existing cash and 2023 cash flows, and EBITDA of $190 million

