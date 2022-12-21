Pokemoto expansion accelerates, reaches 55 franchise agreements signed
Dec. 21, 2022 10:26 AM ETMuscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) has crossed a new threshold milestone of 55 franchise agreements signed, reaching 16 states once opened.
- “Just two weeks ago we were ecstatic about crossing the 50 agreements signed mark before the end of 2022 and here we are with 55 agreements signed and a little over a week left in the year. We’re focusing our efforts on getting franchise agreements signed to expand our reach across the United States, the latest agreement landing the brand in Northern California; a large market with a lot of potential. This franchising initiative not only generates more brand recognition fueling franchising momentum but also gives the brand a larger footprint to reach our target audiences that simply loves our food.” said Michael Roper, CEO of Pokemoto.
