BlackBerry shares fall 8% as cybersecurity outlook remains weak

Dec. 21, 2022 10:39 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB), BB:CABy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor3 Comments

Digital security concept

MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares dropped by almost 8% Wednesday in the wake of the cybersecurity software company warning that larger economic issues are likely to impact its business in 2023.

Late Tuesday, BlackBerry (BB) reported a fiscal

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.