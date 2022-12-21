Lexaria stock rises as DehydraTECH-CBD shows superior blood absorption

Dec. 21, 2022 10:53 AM ETLexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Serious, focused and determined scientist working with a microscope in a modern lab at night. Busy research biology tech specialist analyzing sample tests with advance laboratory technology equipment

Sean Anthony Eddy

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock rose ~8% on Wednesday after the company said its DehydraTECH-CBD showed superior cannabidiol (CBD) blood absorption levels in a study, relative to certain published pharmaceutical-grade CBD industry comparators.

The company noted that in a 2017

