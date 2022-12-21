Lexaria stock rises as DehydraTECH-CBD shows superior blood absorption

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock rose ~8% on Wednesday after the company said its DehydraTECH-CBD showed superior cannabidiol (CBD) blood absorption levels in a study, relative to certain published pharmaceutical-grade CBD industry comparators.

The company noted that in a 2017 clinical trial, published by Devinsky, which evaluated a non-Lexaria pharmaceutical-grade, plant-derived CBD formulation, an average blood plasma CBD level of 23.0 ng/mL was seen after 22 days (steady state 1) of daily dosing at a 5 mg/kg CBD dose level.

In comparison, in Lexaria's 2022 hypertension study, dubbed HYPER-H21-4, a 45.8% higher average blood plasma level (33.3 mg/mL) was reached at DehydraTECH-CBD's lowest dose level of 3.38 mg/kg, climbing to a blood plasma level that was 133.4% higher (53.7 ng/mL) at its highest dose level tested of 4.46 mg/kg, the company added.

In addition, in a 2019 study published by Wheless, at a 10 mg/kg dose level, a non-Lexaria synthetic CBD reached a level within blood plasma of 91 ng/mL..

Lexaria said DehydraTECH-CBD absorption outperformed this synthetic CBD by 64% improvement upon linear extrapolation.

"DehydraTECH-CBD has repeatedly shown that it can be administered at much lower dose levels than other CBD formulations to achieve effective levels within the blood stream, as supported by this pharmaceutical-industry peer comparison," said Lexaria CEO Chris Bunka.