Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly in bail talks with federal prosecutors
Dec. 21, 2022 10:52 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Lawyers representing disgraced FTX (FTT-USD) founder Sam Bankman-Fried are said to be talking about a deal with federal prosecutors that could enable him to be released on bail once he's extradited to the U.S., where he's charged with defrauding customers and investors.
- The terms of the agreement could be subject to change, The New York Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter, adding that the federal judge overseeing Bankman-Fried's case must approve any deal.
- The former CEO of the imploded cryptocurrency exchange could be bailed with certain restrictions, such as home detention and electronic monitoring, the people told The NYT.
- SBF, who is being represented by former federal prosecutor Mark Cohen, is expected to return to the U.S. Wednesday where he will face charges related to his allegedly poor management of FTX. In recent weeks, the 30-year-old was charged by the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
- Previously, (Dec. 13) Bahamas judge denied bail for SBF.
