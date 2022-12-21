NewEdge Wealth chief investment officer Cameron Dawson predicted Wednesday that markets will move lower from current levels, pushed down by ongoing concerns about inflation and higher interest rates, along with downward pressure on earnings and lower growth.

"A retest of the October low is very much in play," Dawson told CNBC. "It doesn't have to come before the end of the year. We could see trading be a little bit more firm just into the last seven days of trading."

Meanwhile, Dawson added that positive earnings results FedEx (FDX) and Nike (NKE), which were helped by cost-cutting measures, have given ray of hopes.

The NewEdge CIO predicted that cost cutting can "insulate margins" in 2023. She explained that inflation puts downward pressure on revenue growth and eventually incremental margins, with expense reduction acting as a bullwork against that dynamic.

As a result, Dawson called "where earnings could settle into next year" the "wild card" for determining the direction of stock prices.

Asked how to treat beaten-down names, like Tesla (TSLA) and META (META), Dawson argued that most of these companies have had earnings estimates revised down through the year and, therefore, may have '"better footing" in 2023.

Looking at Wednesday's intraday action, the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) was trading at around 3,821.6, +0.1%. The index reached a 52-week low of 3,491.58 in October.

