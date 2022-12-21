Stocks could retest October lows in early 2023 - NewEdge Wealth CIO

Dec. 21, 2022 12:27 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPYNKE, FDX, TSLA, METABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments

Busienss man"s hand and "S&P 500" word on American national flag background

takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

NewEdge Wealth chief investment officer Cameron Dawson predicted Wednesday that markets will move lower from current levels, pushed down by ongoing concerns about inflation and higher interest rates, along with downward pressure on earnings and lower growth.

Comments (4)

