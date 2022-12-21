Automotive Properties REIT to acquire six automotive dealership properties in Quebec
Dec. 21, 2022 9:26 AM ETAutomotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN:CA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Automotive Properties REIT (APR.UN:CA) has entered into multiple agreements to purchase six automotive dealership properties in Quebec from separate third parties for an aggregate purchase price of ~C$98.5M.
- The Properties comprise a total of 187,421 sq. ft. of gross leasable area located on ~21.7 acres of land.
- The REIT has reached an agreement to increase the amount available under the non-revolving component of one of its credit facilities by C$70M.
- The REIT will fund the purchase price through the increase to one of its credit facilities, draws on its revolving credit facilities and cash on hand, which includes C$18M from the recently completed sale of the Kingston Toyota and Lexus of Kingston automotive dealership properties.
- The REIT expects to close the Acquisitions in January 2023.
