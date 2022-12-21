Novavax to begin phase 2 trial of combo COVID, flu vaccine by year end

Dec. 21, 2022

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) says its will initiate a phase 2 trial of its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine by the end of the year.
  • In a new investor presentation, the biotech also said it will make a BLA filing in 2023. However, it is unclear whether this is for the combo vaccine or flu-only vaccine.
  • Novavax (NVAX) said it plans on licensing both the combo vaccine and the flu-only vaccine.
