Paychex FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 21, 2022 11:07 AM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAYX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Paychex Stock: Q2 Earnings Preview And What's Next Into 2023
