CarMax Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 21, 2022 11:08 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-58.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.18B (-15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KMX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
