Apogee Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 21, 2022 11:09 AM ETApogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+54.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $362.47M (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APOG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
