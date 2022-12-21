Sintx stock soars 70% on $150K contract from US Missile Defense Agency
- Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock rose ~73% on Wednesday after the company said it received a phase 1 contract for $150K from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to enhance the performance of electrochemical machining (ECM) of critical components for aerospace.
- The project calls for Sintx to develop and show advantages of corrosion resistant, dielectric, insulating multilayer coatings that will provide unprecedented tool life and ECM machining performance.
- The corrosion-resistant insulated coated tools made by ECM aim to lower costs and improve the quality of precision-machined aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronic components, the company added.
- In the phase 1 MDA contract, Sintx will develop thin-sputtered alternating multilayers to produce dense, pinhole-free coatings with lower residual stress and reduced thermal conductivity, when compared to single-layer coatings.
- "We believe that this concept has strong merit, and that the MDA contract will allow SINTX to move the technology towards scale-up and commercialization," said Sintx President and CEO Sonny Bal.
