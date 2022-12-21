Sanofi, Pfizer settle Zantac case in California
Dec. 21, 2022 11:17 AM ETGSK plc (GSK), PFE, SNYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have reached an agreement in a Zantac case in California that was set to go to trial.
- In a Wednesday analyst note, Barclays' Iain Simpson noted that with the resolution, Sanofi (SNY) is not a defendant in any California Zantac case in 2023.
- He added it also removes the Zantac overhang for the company in the near term.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) remains a defendant in the case.
- Earlier in December, a federal judge in Florida that ruled GSK (GSK) and Sanofi (SNY) would not have to face thousands of lawsuits related to claims that Zantac allegedly caused cancer.
Comments