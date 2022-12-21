Trump SPAC DWAC gains as the company extends date to complete deal

Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, rose 3.4% as the company confirmed it extended the date it has to complete a business combination to March.

