Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, rose 3.4% as the company confirmed it extended the date it has to complete a business combination to March.

DWAC extended the its initial business combination from Dec. 8 to March 8, according to a statement on Wednesday. The extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the company's governing documents. DWAC originally announced the extension in an 8-K filing on Monday evening.

This is second extension after DWAC's SPAC sponsor in September deposited $2.88 million to extend the time company needs to complete its deal with Trump's social media company by three months to Dec. 8.

DWAC shareholders last month voted to extend the time DWAC has to compete a deal by a year after the holder vote had been adjourned six times in recent months. DWAC holders voted to extend the deadline the SPAC has to compete a deal until Sept. 8, 2023.

Digital World (DWAC) shares have plunged 82% since hitting highs in early March as the SPAC has dealt with several regulatory investigations, continued delays on its deal to merge with Trump's media company and concerns that the former President would return to Twitter (TWTR) after Elon Musk allowed him back on the platform. Trump has yet to tweet since Musk allowed him back on the social media giant.

On Tuesday Elon Musk confirmed he will step down as head of Twitter (TWTR) once he finds a replacement.