Market volatility eases, with the VIX dropping to a two-week low

Volatility focused ETFs and ETNs declined on Wednesday, with the S&P VIX Index (VIX) dropping below the 20 marker to reach 19.94. With the slide, the VIX reached a level not seen in more than two weeks.

