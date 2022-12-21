CEMATRIX announces C$9.9M in new contracts
Dec. 21, 2022 10:01 AM ETCEMATRIX Corporation (CTXXF), CVX:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CEMATRIX (OTCQB:CTXXF) has announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, which include CEMATRIX, MixOnSite USA and Pacific International Grout have executed C$9.9M in new contracts,
- And have been awarded C$4.4M in other projects by way of letter of intent upon which contracts are being processed.
- The Corporation’s backlog remains strong at C$82M; C$38.7M of the Corporation’s backlog is now Contracted and C$43.3M is Contracts in Process.
- The total contracts executed includes one C$6.5M tunnel project which is scheduled to commence in the spring of 2023.
- "Many of the new projects contracted have or will be completed in 2022, but some of the new contracts, including the above noted tunnel project are scheduled for completion in 2023." said Jeff Kendrick, President and CEO.
