CEMATRIX announces C$9.9M in new contracts

Dec. 21, 2022 10:01 AM ETCEMATRIX Corporation (CTXXF), CVX:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • CEMATRIX (OTCQB:CTXXF) has announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, which include CEMATRIX, MixOnSite USA and Pacific International Grout have executed C$9.9M in new contracts,
  • And have been awarded C$4.4M in other projects by way of letter of intent upon which

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.