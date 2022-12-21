Adaptive Biotechnologies stock rallies 14% on upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler
Dec. 21, 2022 10:36 AM ETADPTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $14, up from $7.50.
- If the company can grow minimal residual disease revenue at 50% as is expected in 2023, the stock would deserve a 10-times revenue multiple on its MRD business, Westenberg tells investors.
- In addition, the analyst thinks estimates and the stock have upside from near term immune medicine partnership milestone and other collaboration revenue.
- The long term "dream-the-dream" of an annual immune system scan "represents a free call option," writes Westenberg.
- He likes Adaptive's valuation following a "rough" 2022 and the potential near term uptake of minimal residual disease.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Quant Rating and Wall St. Analysts rating both stands with a Buy (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 1 Bearish).
- Since the start of 2022, Adaptive Biotechnologies shares were down around 72%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 73%.
- Shares are currently up 13.82% to $8.07 today.
