Adaptive Biotechnologies stock rallies 14% on upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Dec. 21, 2022 10:36 AM ETADPTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $14, up from $7.50.
  • If the company can grow minimal residual disease revenue at 50% as is expected in 2023, the stock would deserve a

