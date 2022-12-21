Ken Griffin's hedge fund firm Citadel expects to return ~$7B in profits to its clients as it appears to be wrapping up its most profitable year ever, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the firm. That's in contrast to some growth-focused hedge funds like Tiger Global Management that have suffered losses during 2022's bear market.

The difference is that Citadel and other firms like it made investment decisions based on global macroeconomic shifts and benefited from strategies that benefit from volatility in markets, rather than growth.

Citadel's flagship fund gained ~32% for the year through November, as bets across its strategies paid off, they said. While it expects to return some profits from all four of its funds early next year, Citadel anticipates starting 2023 off with over $50B in assets under management, one of the people told the WSJ.

Other firms that are planning to return some profits in selected funds include D.E. Shaw, Two Sigma, and Brevan Howard Asset Management, the article said.

In addition, some managers are taking advantage of their strong position to increase performance fees that they charge clients. Caxton Associates' flagship fund, Caxton Global, is reportedly boosting its performance fees for certain share classes to 25% from 22.5% as of March 1, people familiar with the firm told WSJ. The fund climbed almost 15% in the year through November.

In September, Griffin said he sees the U.S. headed to a recession, but it's tough to gauge when and how hard it will hit.

