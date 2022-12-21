SRAX rises as Nasdaq grants request for continued listing
Dec. 21, 2022 11:56 AM ETSRAX, Inc. (SRAX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) said on Wednesday the Nasdaq had granted its request for continued listing.
- The Company has time until February 28 to fulfill compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
- The company had filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021 with the SEC on Oct. 12.
- But it has not yet filed the quarterly reports for the quarters ended Mar. 31 and Jun. 30.
- "The Company is working to file its delinquent periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as practicable and thereby timely evidence compliance with the terms of the Panel’s decision. There can be no assurances however that the Company will be able to do so," the company said in an SEC filing.
- (SRAX) has risen 2.4%.
