SRAX rises as Nasdaq grants request for continued listing

Dec. 21, 2022 11:56 AM ETSRAX, Inc. (SRAX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) said on Wednesday the Nasdaq had granted its request for continued listing.
  • The Company has time until February 28 to fulfill compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.
  • The company had filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended

