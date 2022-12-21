Rite Aid falls as adjusted EBITDA guidance is further lowered

Rite Aid (RAD) was down by ~15% after the drug retailer further lowered its adjusted EBITDA guidance.

RAD's FQ3 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.17 and revenue of $6.08B (-2.4% Y/Y) beats by $140M.

However, the company lowered its FY23 adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $410M and $440M. The guidance was also lowered in FQ2 results to $450M-$490M from the previous projection of $460M–$500M.

Retail pharmacy unit is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA of between $265M and $285M, while Elixir is anticipated to generate $145M to $155M.

For FQ3, adjusted EBITDA was $121.9M, compared to $154.8M in the year-ago quarter. The retail pharmacy segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $81.7M, while the pharmacy services segment's EBITDA came in at $40.2M.

The FY23 EPS guidance stands at -$2.18 to -$1.78, vs. consensus of -$1.78.

FY23 revenue guidance was updated to between $23.7B and $24.0B from between $23.6B and $24.0B. Consensus is of $23.73B.

For the fiscal year, the company expects capital expenditures of ~$225M.

The share price decline comes after the prices had risen ~8% on its FQ3 results announcement. Better-than-expected quarterly results had prompted premarket buying.

RAD has lost 74.78% of its value year-to-date: