Achieve gets US patent for new cytisinicline formulation linked to smoking cessation
Dec. 21, 2022 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued Patent No. 11,459,328 covering the mesylate salt formulation of cytisinicline and the process for its development.
- The company noted that it is currently conducting a phase 3 trial, dubbed ORCA-3, for smoking cessation and a phase 2 study called ORCA-V1 evaluating cytisinicline for e-cigarette cessation.
- Achieve expects topline data from both trials in Q2 2023.
- "Continuing to expand our intellectual patent portfolio around cytisinicline further protects our nicotine dependence franchise," said Achieve CEO John Bencich.
- Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, according to the company.
