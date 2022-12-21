Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil renews partnership
- Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) and Cirque du Soleil has announced the renewal of their exclusive partnership that will see Air Canada continue as the official airline for Big Top and Arena shows in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australia through December 2024.
- The two globally renowned, Quebec-based companies will celebrate bringing Canadian creativity and talent to the world at tonight's Montreal premiere of Corteo by Cirque du Soleil at the Bell Centre.
- The partnership renewal allows Air Canada to continue being a champion of Canadian and global talent in the sky and on the world's stage.
- "With our shared values and Canadian roots, we will continue to entertain the world to make it better for all, through the power of creativity and meaningful experiences," said Nickole Tara, CGO at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.
