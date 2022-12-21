Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil renews partnership

Dec. 21, 2022 11:31 AM ETAir Canada (ACDVF), AC:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) and Cirque du Soleil has announced the renewal of their exclusive partnership that will see Air Canada continue as the official airline for Big Top and Arena shows in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australia through December 2024.

