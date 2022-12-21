Worker strike said to resume next month at Exxon’s Fawley oil refinery

Dec. 21, 2022

ESSO Fawley Refinery seen from the Solent, Hampshire near the port of Southampton on the way to The Isle of Wight

Raylipscombe/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A worker strike will resume on Jan. 9 at Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) Fawley oil refinery in southern England, Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson for the GMB union.

The facility handles 270,000 barrels of oil a day.

GMB and Unite union members started the strike on Nov. 21 and suspended it on Dec. 12. During that period, there was a three-day hiatus from the strike for negotiations on Dec. 5-7.

The strike hasn’t had any effect on refinery operations or fuel deliveries, because they’re mostly through a pipeline, Reuters reported, citing an Exxon Mobil spokesperson.



