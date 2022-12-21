A worker strike will resume on Jan. 9 at Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) Fawley oil refinery in southern England, Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson for the GMB union.

The facility handles 270,000 barrels of oil a day.

GMB and Unite union members started the strike on Nov. 21 and suspended it on Dec. 12. During that period, there was a three-day hiatus from the strike for negotiations on Dec. 5-7.

The strike hasn’t had any effect on refinery operations or fuel deliveries, because they’re mostly through a pipeline, Reuters reported, citing an Exxon Mobil spokesperson.