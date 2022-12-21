Halozyme Therapeutics overweight at Morgan Stanley on Enhanze subcutaneous technology

Dec. 21, 2022 12:21 PM ETHalozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)RHHBY, LLY, TAKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Morgan Stanley has initiated Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) at overweight citing the company's Enhanze technology used for subcutaneous administration of therapies that is licensed to companies.
  • The firm has a $65 price target (~15% upside based on Tuesday's close).

