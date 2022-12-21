Halozyme Therapeutics overweight at Morgan Stanley on Enhanze subcutaneous technology
Dec. 21, 2022
- Morgan Stanley has initiated Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) at overweight citing the company's Enhanze technology used for subcutaneous administration of therapies that is licensed to companies.
- The firm has a $65 price target (~15% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Vikram Purohit noted that Enhanze is used by pharma and biotech companies including Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Takeda (TAK). Halozyme (HALO) receives licensing fees as well as potential milestone payments and royalties.
- He said that a key benefit of Halozyme's (HALO) April acquisition of Antares Pharma is that it will help to develop a high volume auto-injector.
- He added the next milestone for the company is 2023 financial guidance, which will likely come early next year.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Halozyme as a hold with high marks for profitability and momentum.
