Eqonex falls after receipt of additional deficiency notice by Nasdaq

Dec. 21, 2022 12:29 PM ETEQOSQBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti

  • Eqonex (OTCPK:EQOSQ) fell ~12% during market hours after the company announced the receipt of additional deficiency notice by Nasdaq.
  • The bid price of the digital assets financial services company's listed securities had closed at less than $1 per share

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.