Eqonex falls after receipt of additional deficiency notice by Nasdaq
Dec. 21, 2022 12:29 PM ETEQOSQBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Eqonex (OTCPK:EQOSQ) fell ~12% during market hours after the company announced the receipt of additional deficiency notice by Nasdaq.
- The bid price of the digital assets financial services company's listed securities had closed at less than $1 per share over 30 consecutive business days from Jun. 7 to Jul. 20. The company has until Jan. 17, 2023, to regain compliance with the listing rule.
- Nasdaq sent another notice to the company on Dec. 19 over the closing bid price having been below $0.10 for 13 consecutive trading days. The matter serves as an additional basis for delisting the shares.
- EQOSQ is set to present its views on the additional deficiency at a hearing with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel.
