Cintas stock rises on beat-and-raise quarter

Dec. 21, 2022 12:32 PM ETCTAS, OBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Shares of Cintas (CTAS) rose as much as 3% to $457.29 by midday on Wednesday after reporting results beat for the second quarter and raising its full-year forecast.
  • The company posted Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.12, ahead of consensus by nine cents, and revenue of $2.17

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.