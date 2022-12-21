Cintas stock rises on beat-and-raise quarter
Dec. 21, 2022 12:32 PM ETCTAS, OBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Cintas (CTAS) rose as much as 3% to $457.29 by midday on Wednesday after reporting results beat for the second quarter and raising its full-year forecast.
- The company posted Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.12, ahead of consensus by nine cents, and revenue of $2.17 billion topped estimates by $40 million.
- For 2023, the company forecasts revenue between $8.67 billion to $8.75 billion (prev. $8.58B - $8.67B) and diluted EPS of $12.50 to $12.80 (prev. $12.30 - $12.65).
- The Seeking Alpha Consensus for 2023 revenue is $8.64B and EPS is $12.57.
- Other metrics: Q2 gross margin $1,022.4 million vs $885.1 million last year. Gross margin as a % of revenue was 47.0% compared to 46.0%. Operating income was $444.9 million, an increase of 16.7%.
- Q2 energy expenses comprised of gasoline, natural gas and electricity were 10 basis points higher from last year.
- CTAS stock +7.9% YTD.
Comments (1)