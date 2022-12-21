SPAC 10X III to merge with electric power restoration provider Sparks Energy

SPAC 10X Venture Capital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) has agreed to merge with Sparks Energy, a provider of electric power restoration services.

Shares of the combined company are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbol SPKS.

The deal, which is expected to close next year, estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at around $475M. The companies have also secured a $50M committed equity financing facility from an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors.

On Dec. 9, 10X III announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Sparks for a proposed merger. It added in a filing that it plans to hold a special shareholders meeting to vote on extending the company's deadline for consummating a business combination from Jan. 14 to July 14. The company is also asking shareholders to allow the board to extend the deadline up to Oct. 14 if necessary to close a deal.

Sparks is a provider of electric power distribution repair services. The company's crews serve as first responders for power outages caused by storms, fires or other natural disasters. Sparks also is planning to partner with construction and engineering companies to provide transmission services for renewable power projects.

10X III held its initial public offering in January 2022, raising around $300M.