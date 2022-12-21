SPAC 10X III to merge with electric power restoration provider Sparks Energy

SPAC 10X Venture Capital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) has agreed to merge with Sparks Energy, a provider of electric power restoration services.

Shares of the combined company are expected to be listed on NYSE

