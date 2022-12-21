Judge approves Sam Bankman-Fried transfer to U.S. authorities
Dec. 21, 2022 12:37 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- A judge in the Bahamas approved Sam Bankman-Fried's transfer to U.S. custody after the FTX co-founder consented to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange, as reported by several media outlets.
- He could be flown back to the U.s as soon as Wednesday afternoon. Reuters, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that officials with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, which handles the transportation of individuals in U.S. customer, have arrived in Nassau.
- Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Attorney will hold a press conference regarding Bankman-Fried today.
- Earlier on Wednesday, the 30-year-old is reportedly in bail talks with federal prosecutors.
