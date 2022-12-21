First New York adult-use marijuana sales to begin Dec. 29
Dec. 21, 2022 12:52 PM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Legal adult-use sales of marijuana in New York will begin on Dec. 29 at a Manhattan dispensary run by a non-profit.
- Housing Works, an HIV/AIDS service organization, will operate the dispensary.
- It will be located in a storefront in Astor Place and be known as Housing Works Cannabis Co. The location will have 4400 square feet of space.
- In November, the state approved the first 36 licenses to operate adult-use dispensaries, though only for non-profit organizations and those directly impacted by the war on drugs.
