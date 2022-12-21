Oil prices rose by as much as 3.1% on Wednesday after a report showed a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, though the effects of a coming snowstorm on U.S. travel may have limited those gains.

Front-month Nymex crude oil (CL1:COM) for January delivery gained 2.3%, to $77.99 a barrel and Brent crude futures (CO1:COM) for February rose 2.7% to $82.18 a barrel by 12:36 p.m. ET.

U.S. crude inventories declined 5.89 million barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. Analysts had estimated a decline of only 1.66 million barrels. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed a 3.1 million barrel draw in the week to Dec. 16.

Distillate inventories declined by 242,000 barrels, according to EIA data. Analysts had forecast an increase of 336,000 barrels.

Traders are keeping an eye on news about the Keystone pipeline, which transports crude from Canada crude to the United States.

Pipeline operator TC Energy (TRP) said it had recovered 7,599 barrels of oil from the ruptured pipeline and sent samples for metallurgical testing in accordance with U.S. regulatory requirements.

